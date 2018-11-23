‘There was no negligence on my part’: Sovan steps down as Mayor

Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned as the Kolkata Mayor on Thursday, two days after stepping down from his Cabinet posts. He said he “had not been negligent in his duties”.

Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee announced that he is also ready to step down as a KMC councillor in order to facilitate the new Kolkata Mayor to contest from his seat and get elected to the civic body.

“I am hereby tendering my resignation from the post of Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. You are requested to kindly accept the same,” read the letter submitted to KMC Chairperson Mala Roy on Thursday at around 1.30 pm by one of Sovan’s security personnel.

“I have received his resignation today and it has been accepted. As per Municipal Corporation rules, all procedures will be maintained in electing a new Mayor,” said Roy.

While speaking to reporters, Sovan said there had been no negligence on his part in running the KMC.

“I tried my best, I have a deep relationship with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation… I do not want to put my party down. I am ready to cooperate with the new Mayor whenever they need me. There was no negligence on my part in running the city.”

He also expressed his support for the choice of Firhad Hakim as the next Mayor.

“I’ve done my job with utmost honesty. I have always followed Mamata Banerjee’s instruction. I will say whatever I have to at the right time and through the right platform. My best wishes are with Bobby Hakim (Firhad Hakim). He is good and he will surely work well after he takes charge,” the leader said.

“I am also ready to resign from my councillor’s post and if someone wants they can get elected from my ward (131) to facilitate the new Kolkata mayor. Mamata Banerjee’s words are final for me and till date I have been following that.”

Chatterjee claimed that the allegations brought against him about his negligence towards his work and his personal life is untrue and are unacceptable.

When asked why he was asked to resign, he said he was clueless. “I do politics so I believe in maintaining relationships. I don’t know the reason why I was told to resign. I can’t comment if it is a political conspiracy or something else.”