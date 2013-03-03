Police vehicle torched over move against chit fund

Jalpaiguri:A mob torched a police vehicle at Jateswar in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday after policemen cautioned people through public address system against investing money in chit fund. The mob,consisting of agents and investors of the chit fund,got angry as the police did not take action against the chit fund officials though its offices were open. The mob gathered as the police were cautioning the people against investing in the chit fund near a weekly market. SP Amit Javalgi said the IC of Falakata Farid Hussain was not instructed to do so and he did it on his own,adding action would be taken against him.

3 bodies fished out

Purulia:Bodies of three members of the same family were fished out on Saturday and search is on for the fourth person who went missing after a boat capsized in Damodar river when a group of 12 people were on their way to a village in neighbouring Jharkhand.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App