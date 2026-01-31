‘The door was locked from outside’: Blaze at 2 warehouses leaves 25 families looking for answers

As questions grow louder over who was responsible, Wow Momo, which owned one warehouse, claims fire started from the other one

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Tanusree Bose
6 min readKolkataJan 31, 2026 07:31 AM IST
Nazirabad warehouses fire, Kolkata warehouses fire, wow momo warehouses fire, Bengal warehouses fire, Blaze at 2 warehouses, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairs“We are doing everything possible to support and cooperate with the respective administrative and government authorities in their various investigations,” the statement read.
Make us preferred source on Google

Twenty-five charred body parts and bones are undergoing DNA tests to match samples collected from 27 people who say their relatives have been missing since a fire gutted two warehouses, including one belonging to Wow Momo, in Nazirabad on the outskirts of Kolkata. As the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) undertakes the painstaking task, the site of the Republic Day blaze remains a scene of grim recovery.

Fire services and disaster management teams have deployed cranes and gas cutters to sift through the debris, while distraught families continue to scour the perimeter for any sign of life. With crowds swelling as desperation mounts, police have imposed BNS Section 163 to prevent large gatherings.

The fire broke out in the early hours of January 26 at one of the two warehouses and quickly spread, killing at least 25. Three arrests have been made so far, including two employees of Wow Momo. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed, while West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who visited the site, blamed the tragedy on “systemic neglect”.

Questions, meanwhile, linger over the cause of the fire, and the warehouses’ fire safety mechanisms.

“I do not want to blame anybody, but the fact remains that there has been failure on the part of the authorities concerned, else this kind of repeated incident would not have taken place. Exemplary action is required,” Bose said.

Officials say the fire began around 3 am, though its exact origin is unclear so far. One of the warehouses belongs to Pushpanjali Decorators, which had leased it to Wow Momo. According to fire department sources, inflammable materials stored at the site allegedly caused the blaze to spread rapidly. Authorities have claimed the warehouses lacked basic fire safety measures.

“There are many factories and godowns in the area. While some have licences, others don’t,” West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told the media. “We have filed an FIR against the decorator firm. We will have to see whether the fire safety audit was done.”

Story continues below this ad

Local residents said the area used to be wetlands, with warehouses coming up only over the past decade. Wow Momo, in a statement, indicated three of its employees were among the dead, suggesting the rest were from the other warehouse. Investigators, however, said the details of the dead are still being verified.

Survivors speak

Among those arrested is Gangadhar Das, owner of Pushpanjali Decorators, who was taken into custody on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until February 4. Two Wow Momo employees — deputy manager Raja Chakraborty and warehouse manager Manoranjan Sheet — were arrested on Thursday evening and remanded in custody. Investigators are probing where they were at the time of the fire, sources said.

Families of the missing continue to shuttle between the local police station and the site. Hare Krishna Maiti said his brother, Shri Krishna, and nephew, Bapan, had been working at the godown for nearly a decade. Most of the victims are from Purba Medinipur district, from where Gangadhar Das hailed.

“No one’s saying anything about when we will get the body,” he said. “They just say, ‘Go to the police station and file a missing person’s report’. We did that and are waiting now. I know my brother and nephew are no more. I know our family will not get anything to perform their final rites.”

Story continues below this ad

Outside the gutted warehouse, Barnali Doloi can only replay her last conversation with her husband, Tapan, a flower decorator and the family’s sole breadwinner. He leaves behind his wife, their five-year-old son, and his elderly parents.

“He said he was tired and going to sleep. He was to come home the next day,” she said.

Basudeb Haldar’s final call to his daughter came around 3 am, when the fire was already raging. “He said they were trapped inside, the door was locked from the outside, and that there was no more time,” his relative Prasanta Haldar claimed.

Survivors recounted a night of panic and chaos. Susanta Jana said workers were preparing to sleep after a long shift when the fire broke out.

Story continues below this ad

“Suddenly, I heard people scream ‘fire, fire’. We were close to the front gate, and I could feel the heat of the flames coming closer. The whole place was dark. We ran to the gate, managed to pry it open and ran for help,” he said.

Bimal Bhowmick recalled the smoke closing in. “We were calling out to each other. I fell down while running, but managed to get up. But the smoke was getting heavy. The next thing I remember was waking up in an ambulance,” he said.

Political flashpoint

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi announced the ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Trinamool Congress has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

With Assembly elections approaching, the incident turned into a political flashpoint. The BJP’s Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, led a protest march from Dhalai Bridge to Narendrapur Police Station, demanding action over the lapses, while the CPI(M) questioned why Wow Momo founders had not been arrested.

Story continues below this ad

“We are seeing what is happening in the entire state. In the name of change, wetlands are being filled,” CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

A delegation from the Socialist Unity Centre of India was stopped by the police from visiting the site.

In a statement issued Thursday, Wow Momo said the fire began “from the neighbouring premises” and “reportedly started due to unauthorised cooking at their warehouse”.

“This fire engulfed not only our men, our spirit too,” it said. “Our hearts are immersed with grief and pain for having lost 2 of our valued employees and a NIS Contracted security guard in this entire catastrophe.”

Story continues below this ad

The company announced compensation for its deceased employees, including a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh, continued monthly salary for the bereaved families, and support for children’s education.

“We are doing everything possible to support and cooperate with the respective administrative and government authorities in their various investigations,” the statement read.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement