The 10 who won despite the Trinamool tide

Meena Devi Purohit (BJP, ward 22)

The senior BJP councillor won the KMC election for the sixth straight time. A well-known face in north Kolkata’s Burrabazar area, Purohit was appointed the leader of BJP councillors in the civic body after the 2015 polls.

On her victory, Purohit said on Tuesday, “It is a victory of the people and BJP workers. They have voted against the violence of the TMC. People have supported me as I have served them for 25 years. I will continue to serve people no matter how many attacks I have to face in the future.”

Vijay Ojha (BJP, ward 23)

Ojha completed a hat-trick of victories in the KMC elections. The BJP leader is known for spearheading protests against the TMC and the corporation’s policies from both inside and outside the civic body. “People had full faith that I will complete the hat-trick and that has happened. I dedicate my electoral victory to the people of my ward,” he said.

Sajal Ghosh (BJP, ward 50)

The son of former Congress stalwart Pradip Ghosh won the election in his first attempt on a BJP ticket. Sajal had jumped ship from the Congress to the TMC from Congress in 2012, and joined the BJP earlier this year ahead of the state elections. On Tuesday, Ghosh said, “Now my job is to serve people. People have blessed me against all odds. Today, I belong to them. It is their win.”

Santosh Pathak (Congress, ward 45)

This was Pathak’s fourth victory from Chowringhee Assembly constituency’s ward 45, which he has represented since 2005. This time, Pathak won the seat by 2,877 votes. At a time when politicians have been changing parties, Pathak has remained with the Congress for decades.

Wasim Ansari (Congress, ward 137)

The Congress leader, whose family has been a constant presence in the city’s Port area for decades, eked out a narrow 917-vote victory.

Nandita Roy (CPIM candidate ward number 103)

The 55-year-old Roy, who is a primary schoolteacher, retained ward 103 by only 92 votes. She has a reputation as an honest councillor and is a worker of the CPI(M) women’s front.

Madhuchhanda Dev (CPI, ward 92)

The CPI leader and KMC councillor defeated the TMC candidate by more than 3,000 votes. She has been a key opposition leader in the civic body. Her husband Prabir Dev is also a known CPI leader.

Rubina Naaz (Independent, ward 135)

Naaz secured a narrow 360-vote victory. She contested as an Independent after the party fielded Akhtari Nijami who was not accepted by a section of TMC workers. Naaz’s father-in-law Shamsuzzaman Ansari won ward 136 on a TMC ticket.

“I am the daughter of a TMC household. I was angry after the party denied me a ticket and if my husband and father-in-law instruct me, I will again join the TMC,” she said.

Purbasha Naskar (Independent, ward 141)

Naskar contested as an Independent with the support of a group of rebel TMC leaders and workers. She defeated the ruling party’s candidate Shibnath Gayen. “ I am ready to join the TMC and serve the people as a TMC soldier,” she said.

Ayesha Kaniz (Independent, ward 43)

Kaniz, who is a social worker, submitted her nomination papers as an Independent after corruption allegations were levelled against TMC candidate Shagufta Parveen. She defeated Parveen 2,111 votes.