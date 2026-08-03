Thai woman detained from Kolkata spa for overstaying visa

The Kolkata Police alleged the Thai woman had been living illegally in the city after her tourist visa expired in 2021 and her passport lapsed in 2025.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 05:52 PM IST
West Bengal government, FIRs against Bengal poll officials, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsPolice officers said they have decided to present the Thai woman before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata. (File photo for representational use)
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The Kolkata Police detained a Thai woman on Sunday for allegedly living illegally in the city for the last five years.

After receiving specific inputs, a Kolkata Police team raided a spa in the city and detained a woman working there after she failed to produce valid documents justifying her presence in India.

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Later, after inspecting her documents, officers allegedly found that her Indian tourist visa, issued on February 28, 2020, had expired more than five years ago on February 27, 2021, and her Thai passport had expired on February 23, 2025.

The officers said they have decided to present her before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata on Monday to initiate further legal and deportation proceedings.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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