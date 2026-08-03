Thai woman detained from Kolkata spa for overstaying visa

Police officers said they have decided to present the Thai woman before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata. (File photo for representational use)

The Kolkata Police detained a Thai woman on Sunday for allegedly living illegally in the city for the last five years.

After receiving specific inputs, a Kolkata Police team raided a spa in the city and detained a woman working there after she failed to produce valid documents justifying her presence in India.

Later, after inspecting her documents, officers allegedly found that her Indian tourist visa, issued on February 28, 2020, had expired more than five years ago on February 27, 2021, and her Thai passport had expired on February 23, 2025.

The officers said they have decided to present her before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata on Monday to initiate further legal and deportation proceedings.