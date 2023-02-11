TET results out, 1.5 lakh candidates get through

THE RESULTS of the 2022 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) were announced by the West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB) on Friday.

Board president Goutam Pal said over six lakh candidates appeared for the test and nearly 1.5 lakh have qualified. He added that full marks were allotted to those who attempted four questions that had printing flaws or other mistakes.

“At present, around 11,000 posts are vacant at the primary level in state-sponsored and state-aided schools. The posts will be filled through a fair and transparent recruitment process,” said Pal.

Eena Singh, who hails from Alamganj in Purba Bardhaman district, has topped TET 2022, scoring 133 marks out of a total of 150. Speaking to mediapersons, she said her next target is to crack the West Bengal Civil Services exam. “I am happy with the result…This is unexpected. I worked hard for this. Those who are working hard for their careers will get the desired results,” said Singh.

Later in the day, state Education Minister Bratya Basu told mediapersons that the state government is committed to ensure “100 per cent transparency” in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. “The West Bengal Board of Primary Education carried out all due procedures related to the exam in a transparent, fair and scientific manner. Due process will be followed to complete the recruitment process,” said Basu.

“I am repeatedly requesting every candidate to be on the guard and not fall into traps set by any third party, any agent. Do not pay money to any unauthorised person,” he added.

Board President Goutam Pal, who was also present at the meet, said full marks have been allotted to the ones who have attempted four questions that had printing flaws or mistakes in them.

Advertisement

Pal, who announced the results of 2022 TET earlier in the day, said over six lakh candidates had appeared for the test, of which an estimated 1.5 lakh have qualified the round.

At present, 11,000 posts are vacant at the primary level in state-sponsored and aided schools, he noted. To a question about a central agency retrieving OMR sheets of the 2022 TET exam from the residence of a TMC leader, Pal claimed that the ones found do not tally with the original sheet that was distributed among the candidates last year. There seems to be “some vested interests at play”, trying to disrupt the board’s operations, he claimed.

TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which along with the CBI is looking into a teacher recruitment scam, after OMR sheets were found in his residence.