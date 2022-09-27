TET for filling 11,000 vacant posts on Dec 11: Primary Education Board

THE WEST Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday announced that Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for primary section would be held on December 11 to fill nearly 11,000 vacant posts.

Addressing a news conference, the board’s interim president Goutam Pal announced that from this year on TET for the primary section will be held every year.

“The notification in this regard will be issued in a few days. The entire process from submission of application to download of admit cards will be held online. The portal for registration and application will be opened after Lakshmi Puja. The registration process will start after Kali Puja,” said Pal.

On September 23, the decision to hold the exam this year was taken during a meeting of the board’s ad-hoc committee.

Following today’s announcement, state Education Minister Bratya Basu urged protesting candidates to have faith in the state government.

“The complications surrounding the recruitment process will be resolved soon. Have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is the one who can resolve every problem,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, the police stopped protesting candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) from marching to Raj Bhavan. The candidates who qualified in TET 2017 assembled at the Sealdah railway station and demanded that they be appointed to teaching posts.

However, they were stopped from marching to Raj Bhavan, and some of them were taken to waiting police vans.

One of the protesters said that he qualified the exam, the result of which was declared last year, but no appointment has been given to them.