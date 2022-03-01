Tepid response to BJP strike against ‘vote fraud’

The 12-hour strike called by the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against alleged vote rigging received a lukewarm response across the state on Monday with little impact on normal life.

BJP leaders and workers clashed with the police in various parts of the state, to enforce the strike from 6am to 6pm in protest against civic poll violence and electoral malpractices allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) the previous day. Some BJP leaders were also detained.

Attacks on journalists and Opposition candidates, and clashes between TMC and BJP workers were reported during the polls to 108 civic bodies.

The state government had announced that all state-run and government-aided institutions will remain open on Monday and no leave will be granted to any employee. It engaged its entire machinery to ensure that life remains unaffected.

Most commercial establishments remained open and transportation was normal. BJP workers put up blockades on railway tracks and roads in Hooghly, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Siliguri and several other places. Some tried to stop government buses from plying — an attempt thwarted by police.

In north Bengal, the shutdown evoked a moderate response as some shops remained shut and a few vehicles were off the road. BJP MLAs Shankar Ghosh and Anandamoy Burman were detained when they were leading a rally. At Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, a clash broke out between party workers and policemen when the procession, led by BJP‘s state president Sukanta Majumdar, was stopped. In Kolkata, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh was detained as party workers clashed with the police.

“Police used force to stop our workers. We had left emergency services out of the shutdown. At several places, shops were shut. The TMC is calling the bandh a failure. But we don’t give importance to what the ruling party says,” said Majumdar.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The people are coming out of the culture of bandh. They want to progress in life and do not support shutdown. The state government also said that they do not support any kind of strike. Today’s bandh is a complete failure. The BJP tried to enforce the strike by using force. But they were unsuccessful.”