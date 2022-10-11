Tension in parts of Kolkata, prohibitory orders imposed

Tension flared up in some areas of Kolkata following a clash between members of two communities in the city’s Mominpur area on Milad-un-Nabi two days back with mobs on Sunday night vandalising several houses and cars and protesters seeking action attacking a police station.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in parts of the city on Monday for three days till October 12. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of the Ekbalpore police station, including Diamond Harbour Road, Bhukailash Road, Ekbalpore Lane, Baraun Field Road and Hussain Shah Road.

The initial clash took place on Saturday night over hoisting of Milad-un-Nabi flags. The matter, however, was settled at the time. But on Sunday night, a group of people ransacked several houses in Mayurbhanj and Bhukailash localities of Mominpur. In protest against the incident, a group of people vandalised local Ekbalpur police station.

On Monday morning, the BJP staged a protest and criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the violence. Party state president Sukanta Majumdar was stopped by police in the Chingrihata area when he was on his way to Mominpur. He was detained and taken to Lalbazar.

Condemning Majumdar’s detention, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Shame! In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can’t stop BJP.”

A cab driver said, “Hundreds of hooligans came and started pelting stones in our area. We took shelter in a house and also helped our neighbour Hindu families.” Senior police officials, however, said, after the clash turned violent, a large number of personnel were deployed in the Mominpur area. “Special groups of officers with armed force were deployed there,” he added.

Demanding deployment of Central forces in the city, Suvendu Adhikari wrote on Twitter, “I have written to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand.”