Tension in Hooghly: Missing girl found dead, family alleges rape, murder

A minor girl who had gone missing on the night of Dussehra (October 5) from a village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district was found dead on Saturday.

The victim’s body was found floating on a lake located nearly 1 km from her house. The family of the girl, a class 7 student, alleged that she was murdered after being raped.

They said the victim had gone out with her cousin on a bicycle to visit a Durga Puja pandal but did not return home.

A senior district police official, however, said the actual cause of death will be ascertained only after they get the post-mortem report. “We are looking into the incident with all seriousness. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” he added.

On the villagers’ demand, a police sniffer dog squad was brought in as part of the search for the minor. Soon after the body was found, police faced protests from the villagers who raised slogans against the local administration. Police on Saturday registered a case of kidnapping. Officials said appropriate sections will be added to the FIR once the cause of death is ascertained.

Opposition leaders visit village Tension prevailed in the area once the news of the girl’s death spread. On Sunday, a Congress delegation that went to meet the victim’s family returned after facing protests from the local residents. They were chased out of the village, it is learnt.

In the afternoon, delegations of the BJP and CPM also went to the victim’s house.

Advertisement

Kamakhyanarayan Singh, a member of the Congress delegation and a councillor from the Uttarpara Municipality, said, “We stand in solidarity with the victim’s family. But the locals misunderstood us and did not allow us to enter the village. Police are working on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who says there is no crime involved in the incident.”

BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal along with party MLA Biman Ghosh and district leaders went to the local police station and spoke to officials about investigation into the matter. Thereafter, they went to meet the victim’s family.

“The police’s job is not to manage the situation. Their primary role is to investigate it. So many days have passed since the incident took place and police cannot say whether rape happened or not,” said Tibrewal.

Advertisement

“This is not just kidnapping. Sections of murder and POCSO Act should be added to the FIR. We will extend legal help to the family, if needed,” said Tibrewal.

Also, a CPM delegation led by party district secretary Debbrata Ghosh visited the victim’s house. Later, they went to the police station and demanded a proper probe into the incident.