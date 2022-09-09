scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Teens’ murder: CID takes over probe; key accused still at large

Sources in the CID said they have also pieced together the sequence of murders that took place on the night of August 22 between 9-10 pm.

While police have arrested four – Abhijit Bose, Shamim Ali, Shaheen Ali and Dibyendu Das, all in their 20s – they are yet to nab the main accused, Satyendra. (Representational/File)

A day after the state government transferred the probe into the murder of two teenage boys of Baguihati to the CID, the investigation gathered pace on Thursday with a team of forensic experts examining the car in which the boys were travelling before they were strangulated by a family friend and his accomplices. The forensic team gathered fingerprints from the car and water bottles inside it during the two-hour operation.

Sources in the CID said they have also pieced together the sequence of murders that took place on the night of August 22 between 9-10 pm. According to a CID official, the four persons arrested so far have revealed that two cars were used by them to execute the twin murders. “In one car, the two boys – Atanu Dey (15) and his cousin Abhishek Naskar (16) – and the main accused and their family friend, Satyendra Chowdhury (25), were travelling. A second car, carrying Satyendra’s accomplices, trailed the first car. Near Basanti Highway, the car carrying the accomplices broke down and they then boarded the first car. Inside the moving car, the two boys were strangled to death and their bodies were thrown in a canal. off the Basanti Highway, at two different places,” the official added.

While police have arrested four – Abhijit Bose, Shamim Ali, Shaheen Ali and Dibyendu Das, all in their 20s – they are yet to nab the main accused, Satyendra.


First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:05:47 am
