Teenage girl gangraped,set ablaze

A girl was today admitted in SSKM hospital with severe burn injuries,with her father alleging that she had been set on fire after being gangraped.

The 14-year-old girl,admitted with 65 per cent burns in a semi-conscious state,is in critical condition,hospital sources said.

With both parents working,the girl used to stay at home in Baruipurs Bhata village and look after her two-year-old sibling. Yesterday afternoon,three local youths allegedly gangraped her at home and then tried to kill her by burning. A neighbourhood woman heard her cries and came to her rescue.

While she was being taken to the hospital,she said that the trio had raped her, said a neighbour.

The father has lodged a complaint at Baruipur police station accusing the three youths of gangrape and attempt to murder.

Police officials,however,said there was a possibility of it being a suicide attempt. A complaint has been booked and on its basis,three persons  12-year-old Bappa Mondal,15-year-old Sudghanshu Sarakar and 20-year-old Chotu Naskar - have been arrested. A medical test has been conducted and results are awaited. We are yet to take the statement of the victim but the prima facie impression is that there has been no rape, said Deepak Sarkar,SDPO,Baruipur.

The girls father is a rickshaw-puller and her mother works as a domestic help.

Rape in Dinajpur

A teenage girl was allegedly raped at Hemtabad village in North Dinajpur yesterday. The student of Islampur High Madrasah in Bangalbari was cutting grass at a nearby field when her neighbour Anwar Ali allegedly raped her in the field,police said.

The girl was sent for a medical test and she tested positive, said Abhijit Dutta,OC,Hemtabad PS. A case under Section 376 IPC has been filed against the accused by the girls father.

Officials raided Anwars house but he was missing. His relatives had no idea of his whereabouts. Members of SFI and DYFI blocked NH 34 demanding arrest of the accused.

