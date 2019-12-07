Kolkata: Teen held for ‘raping’ 6-year-old inside bathroom of marriage hall

According to police, the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. According to police, the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

A teenager was arrested from West Port area in the city on Friday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to police, the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

“The accused has been arrested for having sexual intercourse with a minor. A case has been initiated under section 376 (rape) of IPC and sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The accused was sent to judicial custody since police had to complete Test Identification (TI) parade. “After the TI parade, we will take him in custody for further probe,” said a police official. The TI parade will be conducted on December 9, said police.

According to the police, the girl was raped inside a first-floor bathroom of a marriage hall.

The accused, a worker of the marriage hall, allegedly took the victim girl inside the bathroom where he raped her. The girl later narrated her ordeal to her mother who lodged the complaint.

Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor

Convicting a 47-year-old man of a minor’s rape, the Alipore Lower Division court Friday sentenced him to Rigorous Imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, said police.

Police said that on November 1, 2014, a 45-years old woman had lodged a complaint alleging that Sambhu Haldar raped her minor daughter. The girl was seven-year-old when the incident took place.

