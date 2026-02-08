Tears in Calcutta HC as judges order reunion of minor sisters with parents after 3 years of separation over ‘torture’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After spending nearly three years in a government-run home, three minor girls have finally been reunited with their parents, from whom they were separated because of alleged torture, thanks to a Calcutta High Court order.
A division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Mohammed Shabbar Rashidi on February 4 directed that the children be handed over to their parents in the courtroom. The bench also advised the couple to ensure a loving and caring upbringing for the children, create a proper environment for their development, and avoid any future unpleasant situations.
The order stated, “All three children, in our interaction, stated that they would love to reside with their parents. In our interaction with the parents, we tried to impress upon them the necessity of good
parenting. We also tried to impress upon them that this eventuality should not rise in future. They should take appropriate care of their children. The three children are presently studying. In our interactions, we enquired as to the schools in which they would like to study while they are with their parents. Each of the three children expressed their particular views. We are pained to note that, despite our earlier orders, the Child Welfare Committee did not take any decision on the application for release of the children made by the petitioner. It is expected that a Child Welfare Committee decides on such application as expeditiously as possible. The interest of the children is of paramount consideration. In the facts and circumstances of the present case, in our view, the children would be better placed if their custody is made over to their parents.”
The order further stated that to monitor the development and well-being of the three children, the probation officer should submit quarterly reports to the Juvenile Justice Committee. If the committee finds from such reports that any other measures or steps are required to be taken, they are at liberty to do so.
“This order of ours will not prevent either the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or the Juvenile Justice Committee from taking appropriate steps and measures with regard to the welfare, care, and
custody of the three children, if the need arises in the future,” the order added.
Action on neighbour’s complaint
It all began in March 2023 when a neighbour of the minor girls complained at the local police station in Kolkata that their father and mother tortured them and kicked them out of their home due to their differences. The complaint added that neighbours had rescued the children.
The parents were subsequently arrested but received bail. The three children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which subsequently sent them to a government home in Salt Lake.
In August 2023, the police submitted the chargesheet.
The parents’ counsel alleged that the police did not inquire into the case, arguing that the mother had only scolded the eldest daughter and made her stand outside a room because she neglected her studies. The counsel further argued that the children were taken away by the police without the parents’ consent.
The parents were not allowed to meet their daughters after November 2023, their counsel said, adding that they had repeatedly asked the police where their children were.
After approaching the local police station for over a year, the girl’s father made a written representation for his daughter’s custody. His counsel alleged that the police took no initiative to send the girls back home.
Seeking the return of their children, the parents approached the high court in September 2025. Their counsel alleged that despite repeated applications to the police and the Child Welfare Committee, the children were not returned.
On January 27, the division bench ordered that the three girls be produced in court on February 4. Their parents were also summoned to the court.
The three minor girls burst into tears as they answered the questions of the two judges. They said they wanted to return to their parents. The two judges then immediately ordered that the three girls return home from the courthouse that day, holding their parents’ hands.
