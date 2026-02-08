Tears in Calcutta HC as judges order reunion of minor sisters with parents after 3 years of separation over ‘torture’

The Calcutta High Court directed that the children be handed over to their parents at the courtroom. (File Photo)

After spending nearly three years in a government-run home, three minor girls have finally been reunited with their parents, from whom they were separated because of alleged torture, thanks to a Calcutta High Court order.

A division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Mohammed Shabbar Rashidi on February 4 directed that the children be handed over to their parents in the courtroom. The bench also advised the couple to ensure a loving and caring upbringing for the children, create a proper environment for their development, and avoid any future unpleasant situations.

The order stated, “All three children, in our interaction, stated that they would love to reside with their parents. In our interaction with the parents, we tried to impress upon them the necessity of good

parenting. We also tried to impress upon them that this eventuality should not rise in future. They should take appropriate care of their children. The three children are presently studying. In our interactions, we enquired as to the schools in which they would like to study while they are with their parents. Each of the three children expressed their particular views. We are pained to note that, despite our earlier orders, the Child Welfare Committee did not take any decision on the application for release of the children made by the petitioner. It is expected that a Child Welfare Committee decides on such application as expeditiously as possible. The interest of the children is of paramount consideration. In the facts and circumstances of the present case, in our view, the children would be better placed if their custody is made over to their parents.”