Team to assess Kolkata BJP’s work

BJP’s central leadership will send a team headed by party national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav to the state Saturday to assess its activities ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

A senior BJP leader said the team will train the party’s IT and social media cell workers on election campaigning.

“Bhupendra Yadav will formulate strategies for the Lok Sabha polls,” said state BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee. The team will meet the state leadership and submit a report to party national president Amit Shah.