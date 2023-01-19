Teaching job aspirants take out protest marches, demand immediate employment

Teaching job aspirants took out protest marches demanding employment in government-run and -aided schools in the state here on Wednesday.

As many as 10 organisations of teaching job aspirants from Sealdah, Howrah and Kolkata, including Primary 2014, SSC Group C and D and SLST, took out marches.

At the end of the procession, the protesters held a meeting at Rani Rasamoni Avenue, where educationist Meertun Nahar and job aspirants’ lawyer and Congress leader Kaustab Bagchio joined them.

However, those whose names are on the job panel did not participate in the march.The march hit traffic for about an hour at the Howrah Bridge causing inconvenience to commuters.

On December 19 last year, an alliance of nine organisations of job seekers took out a grand march in Kolkata with the consent of the Calcutta High Court.

On December 23, the Calcutta High Court ordered the termination of service of 53 teachers in the primary section of different state-run schools on charges of securing their jobs by unfair means. A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued the order.

Earlier in the year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the termination of services of 269 primary section teachers on the same charges. However, the teachers approached the Supreme Court, contesting that the termination order was issued without hearing their arguments. The apex court then directed the same single-judge bench to hear the arguments of the 269 primary teachers and further asked the teachers to file affidavits in this regard.

Advertisement

On December 11, nearly seven lakh candidates appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held under tight security after a gap of five years, to fill around 11,000 vacancies for the post of primary teacher in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. A total of 6,90,931 candidates appeared for the examination.