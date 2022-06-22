Teachers’ recruitment ‘scam’: Panel chief moves HC against order to remove him from post

WEST BENGAL Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Manik Bhattacharya on Tuesday moved a division bench of the Calcutta High Court to challenge a single bench order that ordered his removal from the post.

On Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered removal of Bhattacharya from his post in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers for government primary schools. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed Bhattacharya to appear in person in the court on Tuesday. The judge also ruled that during the interim period, Bhattacharya’s responsibilities would be handled by WBBPE secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi.

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya prayed for an urgent hearing in the matter. The division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Lopita Bandyopadhyay however refused to grant it and placed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

As a result, Bhattacharya, as directed by the single bench, appeared in person before the bench later in the day. Justice Gangopadhyay directed Bhattacharya to account for all his assets in an affidavit by July 5. He has been directed to account the assets of his wife, son and daughter-in-law and the same for his daughter before her marriage. On June 13, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers by the WBBPE in 2014.

The judge had also ordered immediate cancellation of the appointment of 269 candidates for the posts. Two days later, Justice Gangopadhyay modified his earlier order and ordered that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up for conducting a probe into the primary teachers’ recruitment scam. He also said that the SIT members should not be assigned other cases and also not be transferred till the probe is completed.

The CBI, on June 17, submitted names of the six SIT members to the High Court. The same day, the agency submitted the first status report on the progress of its investigation in the case.

Bhattacharya has already appeared before the CBI that interrogated him over his alleged involvement in the case. On June 16, the state government had approached a division bench, headed by Justice Subrata Talukdar, challenging the order for CBI inquiry in the matter by Justice Gangopadhyay.

The division bench on Tuesday held a hearing on the matter. However, no order was given. The bench will hear the matter again on Thursday.