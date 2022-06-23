Teachers’ recruitment ‘scam’: Appear before us in 24 hrs: HC to SSC chief

The Calcutta High Court has directed West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Siddhartha Majumdar to appear before it within 24 hours on Thursday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in the primary classes and upper primary sections of government schools.

The HC’s direction came after the commission reportedly failed to submit necessary documents in this connection. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha further directed Majumdar to carry with him all relevant documents sought by the court during a hearing on June 16.

It has been learnt that the advocate appearing for the SSC informed the court that some of the documents sought by it were with the CBI, which is investigating the alleged irregularities.

Justice Mantha then sought to know whether the SSC authorities had requested the CBI for the documents and whether the central investigation agency refused to provide them with the documents despite their request.

After failing to get a satisfactory response from the SSC, the court directed the SSC chairman to appear before it on Thursday morning to answer these questions.

Earlier, the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had passed seven orders directing the CBI to inquire into the alleged irregularities in teaching and non-teaching staff appointments. On May 18, Justice Gangopadhyay directed state minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI at its Nizam Palace office in connection with the scam.

However, due to a change in the roster at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Gangopadhyay is no longer hearing the new SSC cases, instead, the single bench of Justice Mantha is now hearing the new cases. Justice Gangopadhyay can, however, hold a hearing on the previous SSC cases where he passed orders, only if the petitioners agree.