Teachers lock toddler inside Kolkata school cupboard to ‘punish’ her; child right’s panel orders probe

Police lodge formal complaint, kin say girl suffering from ‘acute claustrophobia’

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 3, 2026 05:04 AM IST
Teachers lock toddler inside Kolkata school cupboard to ‘punish’ her; child right’s panel orders probeThe family has also alleged that the school hasn’t taken any disciplinary action against the accused teachers.
An incident of alleged child abuse has surfaced from a preschool in Kolkata where a three-and-a-half-year-old student was locked inside a cupboard by two teachers as a form of “punishment”, leading to a police complaint, probe by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), and public outrage. However, no FIR has been registered yet.

According to the toddler’s family, the incident took place at a preschool in Salt Lake Sector 1 on February 20. In a police complaint lodged on February 27, they alleged that CCTV footage showed a teacher dragging the nursery student into an empty classroom and pushing her into a cupboard. Another teacher entering the room was seen drinking water instead of intervening. She eventually assisted her colleague in locking the girl inside the cupboard and blocking the opening with a heavy table to prevent her from coming out, her family stated in their complaint.

The child’s mother said that while the school had previously claimed the child was “uncooperative”, her daughter has remained active and engaged in extracurricular activities outside the school environment, suggesting her reluctance was a reaction to the school’s atmosphere. She also said that a medical report has shown the child is suffering from “acute claustrophobia triggered by the confinement in a dark, cramped space; complete withdrawal from the academic environment and a fear of confronting the accused staff”.

In the formal complaint, her father also slammed the school’s management for their perceived apathy.

“This act of trapping a toddler is not only a violation of basic human rights but also a life-threatening issue that could have led to suffocation,” the complaint stated.

The family has also alleged that the school hasn’t taken any disciplinary action against the accused teachers.

The school hasn’t issued any statement on the matter yet.

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

