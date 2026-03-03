Teachers lock toddler inside Kolkata school cupboard to ‘punish’ her; child right’s panel orders probe

The family has also alleged that the school hasn’t taken any disciplinary action against the accused teachers.

An incident of alleged child abuse has surfaced from a preschool in Kolkata where a three-and-a-half-year-old student was locked inside a cupboard by two teachers as a form of “punishment”, leading to a police complaint, probe by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), and public outrage. However, no FIR has been registered yet.

According to the toddler’s family, the incident took place at a preschool in Salt Lake Sector 1 on February 20. In a police complaint lodged on February 27, they alleged that CCTV footage showed a teacher dragging the nursery student into an empty classroom and pushing her into a cupboard. Another teacher entering the room was seen drinking water instead of intervening. She eventually assisted her colleague in locking the girl inside the cupboard and blocking the opening with a heavy table to prevent her from coming out, her family stated in their complaint.