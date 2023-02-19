Teacher, former Doon School headmaster, an inspiration for a generation, John Mason dies

JOHN Anthony Mason, renowned teacher, fondly called an institution himself, and former headmaster of The Doon School, died at a Chennai hospital on Friday evening.

He was 78.

Mason is survived by wife Anjali, their son, daughter, and two grandchildren.

His sister-in-law Seema Sapru, principal of The Heritage School in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, said Mason fractured his femur bone while on a holiday in Puducherry, and the complications started thereon.

She said: “He [Mason] was keeping fine [until then]. He had gone to Puducherry to relax for three-four days. There, he had a fall and underwent surgery. A few days later, he faced some breathing issues. Three days ago, he was shifted to a hospital in Chennai. His kidneys were not functioning.”

Sapru said the family would return to Kolkata on Sunday and a prayer service for Mason would be held at St James’ Church in the city on Monday.

Born in Dehradun on January 10, 1945, Mason was educated at La Martiniere, Calcutta, where he won the Good Conduct Medal. He did M.A. in English at Jadavpur University.

He had joined St James’ School in Kolkata (then Calcutta) as principal in 1978 and taught there until 1991. He is credited by many with giving the school its “identity”. From there, he went to Modern High School in Dubai and later returned to India to take over as headmaster of The Doon School in Dehradun in 1996. He was there until May 2003.

Advertisement

Mason then returned to the Varkey Group and managed several schools of the group in the UAE. He was also a member of the standing committee on examinations of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Mason has written several English textbooks for Indian schools. After retiring from a full-time teaching career, Mason moved to Dehradun, where he was working on a village project near Meerut. He was living in Gurgaon for the last few years.

In a tribute to Mason, Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien posted on Facebook, “John Mason. Much respected, much loved. From teacher at La Martiniere Kolkata to principal at St James Kolkata to head of Modern School Dubai and the brightest star in the Varkey Group of Schools. Travel well, Uncle John.”

Advertisement

Anthropologist and heritage activist Lokesh Ohri, who used to visit Doon School as a guest lecturer when Mason was the headmaster, said the late teacher emphasised greatly on academics, literature and arts.

He told The Sunday Express: “There is a generation which he influenced — in arts and literature. As an academic, he used to arrange discussions with students and organise literature festivals…to promote varied interests and encourage students to be involved in co-curricular activities.”

Ohri said students remember Mason as a sensitive person who always helped them emotionally and academically. “He knew each and every student personally by their name,” he said.