Teacher associations protest against VBU prof’s sacking

Two associations of faculty members on Sunday decried the “undemocratic” sacking of Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya of the Department Economics and Politics by the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities for allegedly being involved in “activities detrimental to the functioning of the institution”.

The West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) and the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) protested against the decision and demanded Bhattacharya’s reinstatement.

A Visva-Bharati official, however, claimed that Bhattacharya had long been aiding and abetting a section of students to disrupt the academic atmosphere on the campus, to manhandle Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and leaking out minutes of confidential internal meetings to the media for his own interest.

On the other hand, Bhattacharya, an office-bearer of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, maintained that the charges were false and he was targetted as he had protested against the VC’s alleged “dictatorial attitude” against dissenting students and a section of faculty.

“I had wanted an inquiry against the VC’s misdeeds since he took charge here in late 2018. I will move the court against the decision,” he said.

The WBCUTA said, “Bhattacharya had protested against stifling of liberal atmosphere in the central university and suspensions of some students for participating in democratic movements. We demand he be reinstated immediately.”

“The VC has indulged in autocratic practices for a long time disregarding all democratic protests. He has undemocratically sacked Bhattacharya,” ABUTA said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one of the six students suspended by the university authorities claimed that he has already passed out from varsity. Sourav Bandhu Das, the student in question, said, “I passed out from Visva-Bharati this year. Technically I cannot be suspended. I will inform the varsity authorities about the matter in writing. How can they suspend a former student?”

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had on Friday suspended six students for one year.