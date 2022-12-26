scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Teacher associations protest against VBU prof’s sacking

The WBCUTA said, "Bhattacharya had protested against stifling of liberal atmosphere in the central university and suspensions of some students for participating in democratic movements. We demand he be reinstated immediately."

Visva Bharati University, Visva-Bharati University, WBCUTA, West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association, All Bengal University Teachers' Association, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsVice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two associations of faculty members on Sunday decried the “undemocratic” sacking of Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya of the Department Economics and Politics by the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities for allegedly being involved in “activities detrimental to the functioning of the institution”.

The West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) and the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) protested against the decision and demanded Bhattacharya’s reinstatement.

A Visva-Bharati official, however, claimed that Bhattacharya had long been aiding and abetting a section of students to disrupt the academic atmosphere on the campus, to manhandle Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and leaking out minutes of confidential internal meetings to the media for his own interest.

On the other hand, Bhattacharya, an office-bearer of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, maintained that the charges were false and he was targetted as he had protested against the VC’s alleged “dictatorial attitude” against dissenting students and a section of faculty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

“I had wanted an inquiry against the VC’s misdeeds since he took charge here in late 2018. I will move the court against the decision,” he said.

The WBCUTA said, “Bhattacharya had protested against stifling of liberal atmosphere in the central university and suspensions of some students for participating in democratic movements. We demand he be reinstated immediately.”

“The VC has indulged in autocratic practices for a long time disregarding all democratic protests. He has undemocratically sacked Bhattacharya,” ABUTA said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one of the six students suspended by the university authorities claimed that he has already passed out from varsity.  Sourav Bandhu Das, the student in question, said, “I passed out from Visva-Bharati this year. Technically I cannot be suspended. I will inform the varsity authorities about the matter in writing. How can they suspend a former student?”

More from Kolkata

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had on Friday suspended six students for one year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 03:22:07 am
Next Story

Murshidabad: 17 panchayat members resign fearing ‘public anger over PMAY irregularities’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close