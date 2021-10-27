Tathagata Roy takes dig at Vijayvargiya with pug tweet

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 27, 2021 3:21:20 am
Former Tripura Governor and BJP leader Tathagata Roy triggered a fresh controversy after tweeting a photo collage of a pug and Kailash Vijayvargiya, the central leader in charge of the BJP’s affairs in West Bengal, with a caption: “Vodafone in West Bengal again.”
Roy had posted the photo on Monday in response to a person’s tweet asking why Vijayvargiya remained in charge of the BJP in West Bengal despite the poll debacle earlier this year. The tweet drew criticism from state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday.
