Tathagata stokes fresh row: ‘Hate Vijayvargiya’

Senior BJP leader and former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy triggered a fresh row on Sunday after he said that he “hates” the party’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Speaking to reporters outside the state BJP headquarters, Roy said, “I hate him and the hatred is still there. He is not coming back to West Bengal as far as I know. He still holds his post (of Bengal in-charge of the BJP) but as far as I know he won’t be there.”

Reacting to Roy’s comments, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “I have nothing to say on this. Being a former state BJP president, Roy had come to the party office to pay me a courtesy visit. I don’t want to say anything about what he said outside.”



On October 26, Roy had tweeted a photo collage of a dog and Vijayvargiya with a caption saying, “Vodafone in West Bengal again”. Roy put out the post in response to a tweet by a user who said Vijayvargiya was still the Bengal BJP in-charge despite the poll debacle.

The user tweeted, “The leader of the pack, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has never been mentioned by any one yet. Perhaps his close rapport with top leaders is saving him. Curiously, he is still in charge of BJP Bengal….”