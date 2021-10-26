Tathagata Roy tweets photos of Kailash Vijayvargiya and dog, triggers fresh row

Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, known for courting conversing, has triggered a fresh row after he tweeted a photo collage of a dog and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya with a caption: “Vodafone in West Bengal again”.

Roy made the post in response to a tweet by a user who said Vijayvargiya was still the BJP Bengal in-charge despite the poll debacle.

The user tweeted, “The leader of the pack, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has never been mentioned by any one yet. Perhaps his close rapport with top leaders is saving him. Curiously, he is still in charge of BJP Bengal. Evidently, BJP is clueless in Calcutta.”

Roy was not available for comments on why he shared the image. It is, however, known that Roy has severely criticised the BJP leadership after its electoral debacle in West Bengal.

“Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) foursome have dragged the names of our respected Prime Minister and Home Minister through mud and have sullied the name of the biggest political party in the world. Sitting atop Agarwal Bhavan of Hastings (Bengal BJP’s election headquarters) and 7-star hotels, they have distributed tickets to incoming garbage from Trinamool. Now faced with abuse from party workers they’re staying put there, hoping the storm will blow over,” Roy had tweeted earlier.