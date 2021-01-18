scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Tathagata Roy files complaint against actor Saayoni Ghosh for Shivling pic on Twitter

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 18, 2021 3:59:40 am
Tathagata Roy, Former tripura governor, Saayoni Ghosh, complaint against Saayoni Ghosh, indian express newsTathagata Roy and Saayoni Ghosh (Twitter@sayani06)

Former governor of Tripura Tathagata Roy has filed a police complaint against actor Saayoni Ghosh for allegedly hurting his religious sentiments.

The complaint was registered at Rabindra Sarobar police station on Saturday. Police said they were looking into the complaint.

Roy, who was also governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, posted a picture of the complaint on his Twitter profile.

According to sources, the complaint is related to an image shared from Ghosh’s Twitter handle in 2015, showing a Shivling used for an AIDS awareness advertisement.

“The enclosed picture has seriously insulted my religious belief which is an offense under section 295A of Indian Penal Code,” read a portion of Roy’s letter.

Terming the tweet “obnoxious”, Ghosh was quick to apologise saying her Twitter handle was hacked then.

