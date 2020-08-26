Tathagata Roy: Don’t want to join BJP for money, recognition

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday dismissed reports that he had spoken against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh in his meeting with party’s national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Roy, also a former Bengal BJP president, on Monday had met Vijayvargiya and expressed his desire to rejoin the party soon.

In a series of tweets, Roy made it clear that he did not want to return to the party fold either for money or recognition.

“Yestrday (sic), I made it clear to Kailashji that God has given me enough money and recognition. I do not intend to rejoin BJP for any of these. I just want to contribute my might to save the Bengali Hindu race from annihilation. And for that BJP must come to power in W Bengal in 2021,” he said in a tweet.

After his meeting with Vijayvargiya, he had also addressed the media. In one of the tweets he said, “…told them (mediaperson) on their face that I have never seen a section of West Bengal media so subservient to the ruling party. Naturally they didn’t like it… Today they have tried to take ‘badla’ by distorting my statements.”

The former BJP leader added that he will meet Ghosh at his residence on Wednesday. “I am due to meet Dilip Ghosh at his New Town residence tomorrow where he has quarantined himself,” he tweeted.

After he had expressed his desire to rejoin BJP, the membership of which he had given up to take charge as Meghalaya Governor, speculation was rife that he could become the CM face ahead of the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls.

The situation got more complicated following the creation of a Facebook page, “Tathagata Roy for CM”, which allegedly caused embarrassment for the party.

The development came days after Vijayvargiya had said that nobody would be projected as the chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Indian Express’ calls to Roy’s phone went unanswered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.