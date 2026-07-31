Bangladesh author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after 19 years

Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen returned to Kolkata Friday after 19 years, marking her first visit to the city since protests over her controversial book Dwikhondito (Bifurcated) forced her to leave in 2007.

Nasreen, who has lived in exile since 1994 following intense opposition to her writings, arrived in Kolkata from New York.

#WATCH | Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen arrives in Kolkata, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/ELHV54LHmF — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Her works had faced backlash in West Bengal, where she was denied a prolonged stay during both the Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments.

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