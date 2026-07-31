Bangladesh author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after 19 years

Facing intense backlash over her works, Nasreen has been living in exile since 1994.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 01:27 PM IST
Taslima Nasreen lands in Kolkata on Friday (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)Taslima Nasreen lands in Kolkata on Friday (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
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Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen returned to Kolkata Friday after 19 years, marking her first visit to the city since protests over her controversial book Dwikhondito (Bifurcated) forced her to leave in 2007.

Nasreen, who has lived in exile since 1994 following intense opposition to her writings, arrived in Kolkata from New York.

Her works had faced backlash in West Bengal, where she was denied a prolonged stay during both the Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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