Targets CPM: Ex-Left minister’s daughter writes for TMC mouthpiece

After late CPM leader Anil Biswas’s daughter Ajanta Biswas, the daughter of a former minister during the Left rule, has written an article for ‘Jago Bangla’, the mouthpiece of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In her article, Basundhara Goswami, daughter of former PWD minister and late RSP leader Kshiti Goswami, has termed CPM as a ‘Stalinist party’, saying adamant party leaders have destroyed the Left forces in West Bengal.

A psychologist by profession, Basundhara has also lent her support to Ajanta, a professor of History at Rabindra Bharati University, for her recently published article in the same publication titled ‘Bangorajnitite Narishakti’ (Women leaders in Bengal politics) where she praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The CPM show-caused Ajanta after her article came out in the Trinamool’s Bengali mouthpiece.

Labelling the CPM as a “Stalinist party that does not believe in individual freedom”, Basundhara, in her article, condemned the party’s decision to show-cause Ajanta.

In her piece, Basundhara said any write-up on women leaders of Bengal would be incomplete without the mention of Mamata Banerjee. She said Ajanta had beautifully narrated the role of women leaders, across party lines, in Bengal.

She added that the CPM, over the years, has become alienated from the people because of its policy to defame individuals who do not fall into their line and its habit of smelling a conspiracy in everything.

She wrote that true Leftists, with the freedom of thought, would never accept such a narrow view of the CPM. She also said wrong policies of the party have reduced the Left Front to zero (seats in the Assembly) but it still hasn’t learnt any lessons from the past.

While there was no immediate reaction from the CPM on the article, Basundhara, too, was not available for comment.