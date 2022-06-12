Targeted by protesters, BJP calls for Central forces in Howrah

Tension mounted in West Bengal after crowds protesting remarks against the Prophet, by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, resorted to fresh violence in Howrah on Saturday, torching shops and clashing with police.

A day earlier, the protesters had vandalised and torched BJP offices, shops and establishments and stoned police personnel.

His party and supporters targeted, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar tried to visit the violence-hit areas of Howrah Saturday, but was arrested at the Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza for defying prohibitory orders. He was taken to the Lalbazar central police lock-up.

Granted bail later, Majumder led a delegation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded deployment of Central forces in Howrah and other districts to deal with the situation.

Earlier, police had stopped Majumdar at his home in New Town, saying his visit to the affected areas of Howrah could lead to law and order problems.

Under attack from the BJP which accused her of instigating violence against the party and its supporters, Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee hit back, alleging that “some political parties” were out to “cause riots” and “strict action” would be taken.

“Violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots. But these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all who indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP’s sins?” she said in a Twitter post.

Firhad Hakim, state transport minister and Kolkata mayor, accused the BJP of targeting its own offices. “BJP is ransacking its own party offices to come to the limelight. Earlier, they tried to practice divisive politics in Bengal and failed. This time too, they are trying communal politics. They will fail again,” he said.

Governor Dhankhar expressed concern over the “worsening” law and order situation and appealed to the Chief Minister to “sternly deal with law breakers”. Saying “all involved be identified and arrested,” he alleged inaction by the state Chief Secretary and police and called it an “unfortunate endorsement of the criminality of law violators”.

Along a 35-km stretch of National Highway 6 in Howrah, the signs of violence are visible – one can see the remains of vandalised and torched BJP offices, shops, business establishments, a local club, police kiosks and vehicles.

Standing with his bicycle near the Uluberia organisational district BJP office in Mansatala, Somnath Mondol, a party worker said, “This is the biggest party office in Uluberia organisational district. The mob targeted the office, ransacked the rooms and then set them on fire.”

The two-storeyed BJP office was vandalised. Each room, including a computer office, was torched. In the backyard were charred remains of motorcycles and two damaged cars.

“I saw young men, carrying bamboo poles, iron rods and cans of petrol, barging into the party office. They ransacked it first and then set fire to some of the rooms. Makeshift shops near the party office were also set on fire. They could not break open a sweet shop because of its iron shutters,” Jhontu Adak, owner of a sweet shop opposite the BJP office, said.

About 5 km away, near the Panchla crossing, another BJP office had been destroyed – the Raghudebpur Anchal party office. A shop adjacent to the office too was torched. Burnt documents and furniture were all that remained in the party office.

On the other side of the National Highway, in the Panchla market area, the Netaji Sangha Club and over a dozen shops had been vandalised and set on fire.

“This is a shame for Uluberia as well as Panchla. They ransacked our club, looted Rs 80,000 cash, pictures of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters, and books. They even ransacked our health centre which was being used by local residents,” said Netaji Sangha Club general secretary Ajit Panrui.

Rudra Adak said, “I rent out space near my house for parking of bicycles and motorcycles. Yesterday, the mob ransacked my home and vehicles. The vehicles belong to people of all communities. We fear what will happen once the police leave.”

A huge contingent of police and RAF personnel stood guard. Like Thursday, protesters turned out Saturday and threw stones at policemen and ransacked shops. The police lobbed tear gas shells and then resorted to a lathicharge.

Razaul Haque Faridar, owner of a garment shop, said, “This morning when I heard that they had set my shop on fire, I rushed to the spot. But I was too late. The policemen too were late. This is madness in the name of religion.”

A fruit stall owner, Ainul Haque, said, “I pleaded (with the mob) several times to spare my shop but they did not listen. I have lost fruits worth Rs 70,000.”