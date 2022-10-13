Tapas Roy targets party MP Sudip Banerjee: Many keep in touch with multiple parties

In an embarrassment to Trinamool Congress (TMC), its MLA Tapas Roy has accused party MP Sudip Banerjee of indulging in “anti-party” activity by “promoting a youth leader who is close to the Opposition BJP”.

Days after the BJP made TMC former student leader Tamoghan Ghosh president of North Kolkata district replacing Kalyan Chaube, Roy claimed that Tamoghna was once taken to Mamata Banerjee by Sudip Banerjee. “Tamoghna’s father Tapan Ghosh is Sudip Banerjee’s secretary. Sudip took Tamoghno to Mamata and asked him to make him president of TMCP (Trinamool Chhatra Parishad),” claimed Roy.

Roy alleged, “Sudip, Suvendu Adhikari and Kalyan Choubey used to go to Tamoghno’s house during Durga Puja. I don’t know who is doing what for his personal interest. Many keep in touch with multiple parties. They use the party for their personal gain.”

Sudip Banerjee, however, declined to comment on Roy’s statement, but TMC leadership entered damage control mode.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday visited Roy’s residence and had a meeting with him that lasted for an hour.

“I can only say everything is fine in TMC,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the controversy.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “This is an internal fight within TMC. BJP never allowed this sort of individual politics.”

Though the dispute between the two leaders is well known, it became public for the first time. Earlier, Roy had created a ripple when he said he might quit mainstream politics and the TMC.