Tallah bridge under repair, 42 buses to be diverted from today

Commuters taking Tallah Bridge are likely to be hassled from Sunday as at least 42 government and private buses will have to take alternative routes till it is repaired. Moreover, eight bus routes have been suspended.

The transport department on Saturday issued a notification on diversions.

“Nearly 50 bus routes will be affected. Hopefully, there won’t be much difficulties as other modes of tranport will be available for people. They can take Metro, trains etc,” said Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Santosh Pandey.

The state government has asked the railway and Metro authorities to run more services to accommodate affected commuters.

Tallah Bridge had been shut for heavy vehicles since September 21.

However, vehicles with load less than three tonnes are allowed to ply on the bridge, according to the notification. In addition, they cannot clock more than 10 km/hr speed.

The decision to impose the restriction was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Friday. The meeting was attended by officials of the PWD, transport department and the railways. RITES representatives tabled a report on the health of the bridge at the meeting.

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Santosh Pandey reviewed the preparation to implement the advisory. The Shyambazar traffic outpost is using loud speakers to spread awareness among commuters about diversions.

“Keeping in mind some puja pandals, the transport department has suggested some alternative routes. No vehicle with load more than three tonnes can ply on the bridge. This means only small vehicles and pedestrians can use it. We are trying to install two CCTV cameras on both side at a distance of 100 metre,” said Sharma.

A recent inspection by the engineering consultancy RITES had found that the bridge needed to repaired immediately, leading to traffic restrictions.

“Barrackpore-Santragachi (AC-20) will be diverted to Chiria More, 7 Tanks, Northern Avenue and Belgachia-Shyambazar; AC-Rathtala-Howrah station to Dunlop and Bally bridge; Nilgunj Howrah (E32) to Chiria More, 7 Tanks , Northern Avenue and Belgachia-Shyambazar; S10-Airport Nabanno to Nagerbazar, Jessore Road-Belgachia; Barrackpore-Howrah (S32) to Dunlop, Dakhisneswar Bally Bazar and GT Road-Salkia. These are among 18 government buses that will have to take alternative routes,” said an official. Twenty-four buses operated by private agencies will also be diverted.

Five buses operated by WBTC and three operated by private agencies have been suspended. The five suspended bus routes are Sinthi More- Kundghat (AC-178), Dum Dum-Howrah (11A), Ariadaha- NewTown (S14C), Dum Dum Cantonment-Esplanade (M34), Barrackpore Court — Karunamoyee (S58).

The diversion plan is also available at http://www.transport.gov.in. The movement of goods vehicles has been planned along alternative routes in consultation with the police authorities.