Talent Hunt By Jail Dept: Stage set for inmates to show their talent in music

Prisoners stage Valmikiprathibha in Kolkata. Jail Department has been conducting cultural therapy for inmates for years. Prisoners stage Valmikiprathibha in Kolkata. Jail Department has been conducting cultural therapy for inmates for years.

After cultural therapy for the convicted inmates in jails across the state, West Bengal Jail Department will now conduct a talent hunt in music for the prisoners.

This time, not only the convicted inmates, but also the “undertrial prisoners” can participate in the competition.

The department will first conduct the talent hunt in music, and depending on its success, it will hold dance and arts competitions as well.

A letter to this regard was sent to the superintendents of all eight central correctional homes and range DIGs in the state by the Jail Department last week.

According to the letter, the talent hunt will be first held at jail level, the winners of which will then compete at state level.

The jail-level competitions need to be completed by December 8, after which the state-level competition will be held, stated the letter.

The superintendents of the central correctional homes and welfare officers of the concerned jails have been assigned with conducting the competitions, while a three-member committee, headed by range DIG, will judge the performances, the letter read.

The letter added the prime objective of this competition is to promote the talents of the inmates on a big platform.

“All eight correctional homes will select two best talents. Four open jails will select one talent each for the state-level competition. Thus, a total of 20 inmates will be selected for the state-level competition, which will be held in Kolkata in a grand celebration,” the order stated.

Correctional Services DG Arun Gupta said during the finale, a celebrity judge will be invited. “The winner will be sent to various professional competitions as well. The government has also planned to bring out a music album with the jail-level winners.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App