Take action to curb post-poll violence, Mamata tells officials

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday summoned Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and Director General of Police P Neerajnayan and directed them to control post-poll violence at the earliest. Kolkata Police Commissioner Somen Mitra was also present in the meeting.

A concerned Banerjee had on Monday told the newly elected MLAs to control their cadres immediately. On Tuesday, she directed the officials to “restore the situation” and said the administration should make necessary arrests immediately .

During the meeting, she also took stock of the present law and order situation in the state. She said that in areas that have witnessed tension, police surveillance and patrolling should be increased.

According to a senior police officer, “Banerjee is worried about the situation.” He added that, “She cited some videos to the Chief Secretary and said after verifying the videos whether those are fake or not, the administration should take proper action.”

BJP president JP Nadda also arrived in the state and went to Beleghata area of Kolkata and Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas to meet kin of BJP supporters killed in the violence. According to sources, he will stay in Kolkata andwill be “taking account of post-poll violence across the state.”

Speaker of the assembly and MLA of Baruipur Paschim Biman Banerjee said, “We have zero tollerence in violence and I personally directed all our ground level party leaders to stop violence and also restrain themselves any type of instigayion of violence.”

MLA from Port constituency Firhad Hakim said, “Our (TMC) principle is not violence. So, we will not bother any type of violence and will not tollerate. Already Mamata Banerjee is taking necessary steps to that and we are so alert on that.”