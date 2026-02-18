Taapsee Pannu addresses RG Kar rape and murder in Kolkata: ‘Which case am I supposed to comment on?’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has addressed the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, capturing the collective grief and outrage felt across the nation. As the incident continues to spark protests and demands for systemic reform, Pannu said the fight for safety and justice is not a local issue—it’s a recurring narrative that every city, and every citizen, is forced to reckon with.
The premiere of her upcoming movie Assi (which takes its name from the statistic that 80 rape cases are reported every day in India on average) in Kolkata took an emotional turn on Tuesday evening, when Taapsee Pannu made a surprise appearance. As the credits rolled, the lead actor walked into the theatre to engage with the audience, sparking a raw conversation about justice in India.
The atmosphere grew tense when Pannu was asked to comment on the high-profile RG Kar Medical College incident. Known for her candidness, the actor chose to address the broader epidemic of violence.
Pannu spoke about the staggering frequency of sexual violence, questioning why public outcry is often limited to cases that gain social media momentum.
“Whichever city we are going in, they are quoting an example of a rape and asking me to react on it,” Pannu told The Indian Express. “In Patna, they spoke of the NEET student. This morning, I read about a one-and-a-half-year-old girl raped by her father’s friend. So, which one am I supposed to comment on? Shall we talk about one case or the 79 others that happened the same day?”
The actor also said “true justice” remains elusive, asking if a single judgment could ever truly end the cycle of violence. “For me, each of these cases is equally disturbing,” she added, expressing her hope that every grieving family finds closure.
The discussion also pivoted to the current landscape of Indian cinema, where films are frequently labelled as “propaganda”. Asked whether Assi falls under this category, its director, Anubhav Sinha, offered a provocative defence of the term.
Sinha argued that “propagating an idea” is the literal meaning of the word and that it is not inherently negative. “Every filmmaker has the right to propagate an opinion through their art. The problem only arises when a film is used to propagate lies rather than personal or social truths,” he said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More