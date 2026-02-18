Taapsee Pannu addresses RG Kar rape and murder in Kolkata: ‘Which case am I supposed to comment on?’

Actor Taapsee Pannu at a hotel in Kolkata ahead of the premiere of 'Assi' on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has addressed the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, capturing the collective grief and outrage felt across the nation. As the incident continues to spark protests and demands for systemic reform, Pannu said the fight for safety and justice is not a local issue—it’s a recurring narrative that every city, and every citizen, is forced to reckon with.

The premiere of her upcoming movie Assi (which takes its name from the statistic that 80 rape cases are reported every day in India on average) in Kolkata took an emotional turn on Tuesday evening, when Taapsee Pannu made a surprise appearance. As the credits rolled, the lead actor walked into the theatre to engage with the audience, sparking a raw conversation about justice in India.