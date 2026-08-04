‘Syndicate manager’ held as crackdown on Bengal businessman with alleged TMC link intensifies

As a crackdown on Birbhum’s absconding “stone king” Sheikh Nurul Islam, alias Tulu Mondal, intensifies, police have arrested one of his alleged syndicate managers.
Sitesh Pramanik was arrested in Suri, Birbhum, late on Sunday.
The arrest comes alongside an ongoing multi-agency effort to dismantle an illegal stone mining and extortion network operating across the district with Tulu allegedly at the helm.
A special team from the Mohammad Bazar Police Station raided Pramanik’s residence on Sunday evening. Following interrogation, he was formally placed under arrest.
Investigators allege Pramanik managed a vast portion of Tulu’s illicit financial network, keeping track of money trails, illegal quarry transactions, and kickbacks paid to “influential figures”.
Sleuths traced Pramanik following the reported recovery of Rs 28 crore in cash from the residence of Minar Mondal – a prominent businessman closely linked to Tulu.
With an arrest warrant issued against him, police suspect Tulu may have already fled to Dubai, where he reportedly holds significant real estate and business investments.
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As per sources, Tulu used to make a living loading stones onto dumper trucks and lorries, from where he gradually moved to quarrying and crushing of stones, and supply and logistics. Around 2014-2015, his fortunes changed when Tulu entered the circle of the then ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) through proximity to Saigal Hossain, a personal guard of party heavyweight Anubrata Mondal.
However, Tulu never formally joined the TMC or held any post in the party.
Meanwhile, investigators plan to produce Pramanik in court soon to seek his police custody for further interrogation regarding the syndicate’s financial beneficiaries.
Machine for fake toll receipts seized
In another major breakthrough, police have found a fake Duplicate Carbon Receipt (DCR) printing machine inside a hidden cement warehouse, allegedly owned by Tulu in Birbhum. The machine was allegedly used to generate fake tax and toll receipts to siphon off government revenue.
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Police sources said that official government check posts were virtually hijacked by the syndicate. Instead of the staff of the District Magistrate office, Tulu’s private henchmen were stationed there to issue illegal receipts and collect money from overloaded stone trucks.
Meanwhile, the net is widening around Tulu’s broader operational network.
On Saturday, police raided the home of another of his alleged managers in Aymapara village in Mangalkot in Purba Bardhaman district. He was identified as Ifajul Haque. Investigators forced open locked rooms, smashed several trunks and ripped open a red trolley bag to collect evidence, sources said.
Haque had visited his family three days prior but left on Saturday morning citing a medical visit. He remains untraceable.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
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Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
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Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More