‘Syndicate manager’ held as crackdown on Bengal businessman with alleged TMC link intensifies

The arrest comes alongside an ongoing multi-agency effort to dismantle an illegal stone mining and extortion network operating across the district with Tulu allegedly at the helm.

As a crackdown on Birbhum’s absconding “stone king” Sheikh Nurul Islam, alias Tulu Mondal, intensifies, police have arrested one of his alleged syndicate managers.

Sitesh Pramanik was arrested in Suri, Birbhum, late on Sunday.

The arrest comes alongside an ongoing multi-agency effort to dismantle an illegal stone mining and extortion network operating across the district with Tulu allegedly at the helm.

A special team from the Mohammad Bazar Police Station raided Pramanik’s residence on Sunday evening. Following interrogation, he was formally placed under arrest.

Investigators allege Pramanik managed a vast portion of Tulu’s illicit financial network, keeping track of money trails, illegal quarry transactions, and kickbacks paid to “influential figures”.