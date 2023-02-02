Symptomatic of cosmetic changes, no real intent of welfare: TMC on budget

Describing the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 as “anti-poor”, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday the Budget is symptomatic of cosmetic changes without any real intent of welfare.

“The Union Budget 2023 comes with its ‘Saptarishi’ Value System, including inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector. This seems like a lot of lofty claims without the necessary intent backing them,” the party said in a statement issued here.

The ruling party, however, welcomed the new personal income tax structure. “In terms of inclusive growth, we welcome the new personal income tax structure that has been introduced. The tax exemptions are likely to help middle and lower-income groups. However, this exemption means little in the face of rising inflation and a complete absence of central subsidies. Infrastructure and investment growth is set to happen completely through private investments, however, there is no mention of revitalising the flailing PSUs which have the potential but lack the much-needed government support,” said the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Stating that the Centre has made the welfare of the people an “afterthought”, the party said there is no provision for job creation. “There is no mention of MSPs (minimum support prices) for the farmers, relief for daily wage earners, or women who have households to run. There is no mention of foodgrain procurement or making the PDS (Public Distribution System) units more robust and all-encompassing. Even the mention of storage facilities is being pinned on private players. There is no mention of an all-encompassing crop insurance policy, essentially leaving out our farmers from this ‘inclusive growth’ story. While claims of enhancing youth power are being made, there is no mention of tangible job creation or enhancing or filling government positions to absorb skilled youth of this country. The Budget is symptomatic of cosmetic changes without any real intent of welfare.” added the party.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also criticised the Union Budget as “a contractionary Budget that will only aggravate the economic crisis”.

“The Union Budget 2023-24 comes at a time when the Indian economy slowed down before the pandemic struck, worsened during the two pandemic years and the post-pandemic recovery is adversely impacted by the global economic slowdown moving towards a possible recession. Under these circumstances this Budget should have addressed the central issues of increasing people’s purchasing power with job generation and boosting the growth of domestic demand,” the party said in a statement issued here.

“This Budget fails to meet this situation. On the contrary, it squeezes government expenditures to reduce the fiscal deficit while giving further tax concessions to the rich. This comes at a time when Oxfam report shows that the richest 1 per cent in India have cornered 40.5 per cent of the wealth generated in the last two years. It is, thus, a contractionary budget which will only aggravate the economic crisis,” added the CPI(M) announcing that it will hold nationwide protests against the anti-people and contractionary content of the Budget.

The BJP, however, hailed the Union Budget as “all-inclusive”.

“This Budget will herald aggressive economic growth in the country. Be it farmers, lower middle class, middle class, upper middle class and rich, all will benefit from this Budget. More allocations have been made in PM Awas Yojana that will benefit a large number of people. There is a relief for individual tax prayers. Attempts have been made to strengthen the economy and keep it flowing. Opposition parties are crying foul as they have no issues than criticising the Centre,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya at a press conference here.