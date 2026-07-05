Syama Prasad Mookerjee statue vandalised in Kolkata hours before Amit Shah’s visit

The pedestal of a newly installed statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was desecrated on Sukiya Street in North Kolkata early Sunday morning. The incident occurred just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in the city to lead grand, historic celebrations marking Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of North Kolkata recently installed two busts, one of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and another of Gopal Mookerjee, on APC Road near Sukiya Street, under the Beliaghata Assembly constituency. The statues were scheduled for a formal unveiling on Monday evening to mark the anniversary.
Local party workers discovered the vandalism during the early hours of Sunday. “We suddenly noticed that someone had broken the pedestal of the statue. While the upper portion of the statue remains intact, the lower pedestal has been smashed,” said Soumyadeep Raychaudhuri, vice president of the North Kolkata BJP Yuva Morcha.
Raychaudhuri condemned the act, calling it “deeply unfortunate” and stating that “no sane-minded individual could commit such an act”. While local BJP leaders pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the state police quickly intervened to defuse tensions.
Acting swiftly on a complaint lodged at the Amherst Street police station by BJYM worker Saumyajit Roy Chowdhury, 23, the Kolkata police arrested one suspect, identified as Rupesh Hazra, 26, from Narkeldanga.
The police also registered a case under charges of deliberate intent to wound religious feelings, mischief, and criminal conspiracy.
“As per the complaint, at about 1.30 am, the accused along with his associates entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed mischief by destroying the cemented nameplate held sacred by the group, intending to insult their sentiments,” a senior Kolkata police officer said.
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The police confirmed that broken tiles and pieces of the shattered cemented nameplate were seized from the spot. “Investigation of the case is in progress. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is currently being reviewed,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agarwal.
Several commemorative programmes
The incident comes at a historic juncture for West Bengal’s political landscape. This marks the first time Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary is being celebrated in the state as the new BJP government declared July 6 a holiday.
The Bengal BJP has organised large-scale commemorative programmes across the state. The state BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Lane has been heavily decorated, with Amit Shah set to lead the main event alongside top state leadership.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More