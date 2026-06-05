Ex-TMC minister’s brother Swarup Biswas held after make-up artist accuses him of demanding sex for job

Swarup Biswas held the influential post of president of the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) until December 2025.

TMC leader Swarup Biswas, a prominent face in Kolkata’s cultural and entertainment sectors and brother of former minister Aroop Biswas, was arrested from Sahapur Colony on Thursday night for alleged sexual harassment and extortion. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a victim, a make-up artist.

According to the victim, who was jobless for the past two years, she came to Suruchi Sangha at New Alipore on August 20, 2025, to meet Swarup Biswas, who was heading a body of make-up artists, and his associates seeking a job. But Biswas demanded money in return.

According to the complaint, the victim approached Biswas again on April 4 this year, and this time, they told her that if she wanted a job, she had to sexually compromise with them. “When she refused their proposal, Biswas and his associates allegedly tried to kill her at her residence on April 10,” said a police officer.