TMC councillor Swapan Samaddar arrested in 2021 post-poll violence case

According to sources in the police, a woman filed a complaint against Swapan Samaddar at the Narkeldanga police station on Tuesday night. (Facebook)

The Narkeldanga police on Wednesday arrested Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Swapan Samaddar on alleged charges of extortion, threats and post -poll violence dating back to the 2021 Assembly election.

The TMC leader is also one of the accused in the alleged murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beleghata on May 2, 2021 – the counting day for the 2021 polls in the state.

According to sources in the police, a woman filed a complaint against Samaddar at the Narkeldanga police station on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, the police registered an FIR against him and launched an operation to arrest him. A case has been registered against the arrested Trinamool councillor under several non-bailable sections, including attempt to murder and molestation.