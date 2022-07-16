Suvendu’s brother says will vote for Oppn nominee

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP and brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Dibyendu Adhikari, on Friday said that he would vote for the Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 Presidential polls but would cast his vote in Parliament.

Dibyendu, who was elected from Tamluk on a TMC ticket in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had been keeping a distance from the TMC, since his brother Suvendu quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the last year’s Assembly polls in the state. Their father, Sisir Adhikari, a three-term TMC MP, has also been speaking against the party and even attended rival BJP rallies during the Assembly poll campaign. The TMC MP from Kanthi, however, did not officially join the BJP.

“I will abide by the directive of my party. I will vote for Yashwant Sinha, but I won’t go to the state Assembly to cast my vote. I will go to New Delhi to cast my vote in Parliament,” Dibyendu said.

Last year, the TMC submitted a petition before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Sisir Adhikari under the anti-defection law. The matter is pending with the Speaker.

Reacting to Dibyendu’s remark, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “We have come to know that an MP elected on a TMC ticket has said he will vote for Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election but will go to Delhi and cast his ballot by secret ballot. He should rather participate in party meetings in his hometown Contai on July 17 and then come to Kolkata the next day to cast his vote here. If not, then we will understand it is a lie.”

State minister Tapas Ray said Dibyendu and his father were continuing to stay away from party programmes for more than a year. “We have seen how Sisir Adhikari had campaigned for the BJP in the assembly polls,” he said.

On Tuesday, NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met BJP MPs and MLAs from West Bengal in Kolkata to seek their support. Dibyendu and Sisir Adhikari, however, did not attend the meeting.

—With PTI