Suvendu vows to back anti-defection law as BJP faces setbacks

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Adhikari said the BJP will try to have the law implemented in the next two to three months.

Stung by Mukul Roy’s return to the Trinamool Congress, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has vowed to push for an ‘anti-defection law’ in West Bengal. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Adhikari said the BJP will try to have the law implemented in the next two to three months.

“The Trinamool Congress has leaders who continue to be post-holders in other parties. A strong anti-defection law needs to be implemented as those willing to defect to any other party must abide by the law. They must resign from all posts before joining any other party. As the Leader of Opposition (in the Assembly), it is my duty to abide by the law. We will implement the anti-defection law here,” Adhikari said.

The BJP MLA added that he took primary membership of the BJP after leaving all the posts that he held in the Trinamool.

Countering Adhikari, Trinamool spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh asked him to go and teach the anti-defection law to his father Sisir Adhikari, who despite joining the BJP, has not resigned as Trinamool MP. “Despite holding several important posts in the Trinamool, Suvendu’s father defected to the BJP. He has not resigned as Trinamool MP which he should have done. So Suvendu should first teach the anti-defection law to his father before implementing it,” Ghosh said.

Mukul returned to the Trinamool on Friday, setting the stage for more defections from the BJP. On Sunday, he refused to comment on whether he will leave all posts that he held in the BJP. “I will not say anything. All such decisions will be taken by the Trinamool leadership and Mamata Banerjee,” Roy said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said it has become a habit for some to leave political parties. “It takes a lot of sacrifice to remain in the BJP. Those who want to enjoy power cannot remain in this party…”