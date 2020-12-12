Suvendu urges CBI to probe Saradha accused’s allegations against him

Suvendu Adhikari. (File)

Rebel TMC leader and former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari has written to the CBI, asking the agency to conduct a detailed inquiry into Saradha chit fund case accused Sudipta Sen’s allegations against him.

Sen, who was arrested by the police in connection with the case in 2013, wrote to the CBI on December 1, accusing Adhikari of taking Rs 6 crore from him. The businessman also accused other leaders such as Mukul Roy (BJP), Sujan Chakraborty (CPM), Biman Bose (CPM) and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) of accepting money from him, suggesting that proceeds from the scam went to these leaders. In the letter, Sen said he was pained to see those who took the money were “now joining the BJP”, and asked the CBI to investigate the matter.

Questioning the timing of the letter, and dismissing the allegations, Adhikari wrote on Thursday, “Needless to state that apart from politicians from the Opposition parties in West Bengal, I have been also named in such purported letter that was purportedly written at a time when I just resigned from the cabinet… It is relevant to state that I resigned from the Cabinet on 27.11.2020 and the said letter purportedly written on 01.12.2020.”

He added, “As your good office is investigating this widespread scam meticulously, it is humbly requested that your good office may also kindly take into consideration such a letter purportedly written by the said Sudipta Sen and immediately look into every aspect of the letter, including backdrop and the prevailing circumstances at the time of writing thereof.”

