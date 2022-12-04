Suvendu targets ‘aunt & nephew’, says BJP workers stopped from joining rally

As TMC all-India general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee held a rally near the house of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Contai on Saturday, the leader of the Opposition took the centre stage in Diamond Harbour, the LS constituency of Banerjee, and reiterated that a top ruling party leader would be arrested this month (in December). Adhikari also asked his party workers to prepare for the upcoming panchayat polls, which would be “a different game” altogether.

In an apparent reference to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari alleged that the decorator was not allowed to build the stage and BJP workers were beaten up and prevented from attending the rally.

“I will come here once again in December. I will bring a truckload of sweets (laddus) because a top leader will be arrested this month. Just wait and trust me,” said Adhikari speaking at the rally on Lighthouse field in Diamond Harbour.

“Since 2016 no one has been allowed to cast his vote here. Not in the 2018 panchayat polls, not even in 2021(Assembly polls). In the 2018 panchayat polls, they did not allow nominations to be submitted. But this time it will be a different game altogether. You all prepare the candidates’ list and I assure you that nominations will be filed this time,” said Adhikari.

Talking about his “courtesy” meeting with the chief minister at the state Assembly, Adhikari said that he did not go alone and took along three more MLAs with him because he feared there would be an attempt for “setting”. “At the Assembly, you wanted to get hold of me? You thought I would come alone (to the meeting). You thought there would be a setting with me. But I took three MLAs with me. I have defeated you and I will drive you out,” said Adhikari. Last Friday, the chief minister called Adhikari for a courtesy meeting on the sidelines of the Assembly session. Adhikari went to the meeting with fellow MLAs Ashok Lahiri, Agnimitra Paul and Manoj Tigga.

Adhikari further said, “Finally, the public meeting is happening here despite the terror tactics by Trinamool Congress. Last night, miscreants forced the decorator to dismantle the stage which was erected. I had to call a decorator in Howrah at midnight who came in the morning and rebuilt this stage.”

“They forcibly stopped 222 vehicles carrying BJP workers from reaching the rally venue. Workers from Kultali, Namkhana, Sagar and Kakdwip were prevented from coming here. Twenty thous and workers were not allowed to come here. Buses were ransacked and our workers were beaten up. Around a hundred workers received injuries. Two of them are critical. Yet this public meeting took place. Both aunt and nephew failed to stop us,” said Adhikari.

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, TMC workers blocked various roads in the Diamond Harbour area, protesting the Centre’s inability to pay dues to Bengal. The blockade, in turn, prevented vehicles carrying BJP workers to reach the rally venue.

Apparently targetting Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari tweeted, “Your administration didn’t allow the Rally at first. Hon’ble high court granted permission. You blocked roads, obstructed supporters from reaching the venue, disrupted arrangements and placed hurdles at each step. Your onslaught could not dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal karyakartas.”

“You (Suvendu Adhkikari) went there to hog media attention. You knew well that you were going to Abhishek Banerjee’s Parliamentary constituency and the media would follow you. But you do not have an organisation and not even a decorator. Why blame anyone else,” Abhishek Banerjee said at the Contai rally.