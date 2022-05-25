Suvendu slams TMC: ‘Govt attitude biased, BJP MLAs will approach HC’

LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday targeted the TMC government in the state for its “discriminatory attitude” and alleged that the government did not invite the BJP MLAs for an administrative meeting in Purba Medinipur district.

In a series of tweets, Adkhikari said, “The Joint Secretary; Public Works Dept instructed the Purba Medinipur district administration to inform all the MLAs of the district regarding a meeting with the Standing Committee on Public Works & Public Health Engineering; West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The meeting is scheduled at 3.30pm on 24/05/2022; i.e. today, at the Administrative Building of Digha-Sankarpur Development Authority (D.S.D.A.) at New Digha. The agenda being, to monitor & oversee the ongoing developmental works of the department concerned.”

The BJP leader added, “It can be seen that the Additional District Magistrate (Dev.) from the Office of the District Magistrate & Collector has applied unwarranted discretion in handpicking the invitees. He informed only the @AITCofficial MLAs as if in their dictionary Bengal MLAs means only TMC MLAs.”

He also said the BJP MLAs from Purba Medinipur district who were not invited for Tuesday’s meeting would move the Calcutta High Court against this “discriminatory” attitude of the state government.

Government officials were not available for comment on Adhikari’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said state chief secretary H K Dwivedi apprised him of the issues flagged by him [Dhankhar].

“Shri H K Dwivedi,CS @chief_west briefed Guv on “criminal trespass at office-cum-residence @SuvenduWB in Nandigram”, and traversed pending issues. He has been indicated to effect response to all pending issues flagged,” said the Governor.