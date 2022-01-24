Suvendu slams Mamata speech at Bose event, Madan Mitra hits out at Centre

A war of words ensued between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Sunday after the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her speech at an event to mark the occasion.

Banerjee said, “Near Digha (in Purba Medinipur), there is a bridge named Pichhabani Setu. Freedom fighter Matangini Hazra fought bravely against the British army on that bridge and never gave up even in the face of their bullets.”

To this remark, Adhikari retorted, “Did the ‘compartmental’ chief minister clear her history exam even once? Or is it that she thinks that all our freedom fighters just fictional characters?”

“Matangini Hazra died on September 29th, 1942 at Banpukur; Tamluk, facing a barrage of bullets while leading a procession towards Tamluk police station. Did (the) Compartmental CM not pass her history exam even once or does she treat freedom fighters as fictional characters?” Adhikari tweeted.

“Who gave you the right to distort history? Kindly issue an unconditional apology @MamataOfficial; for twisting facts according to your convenience. Pichaboni (literal meaning – we won’t retreat), at Ramnagar Block derives its significance from the Laban (Salt) Satyagraha Movement,” the BJP leader further wrote.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra hit out at the Centre saying, “Netaji is not a servant of Narendra Modi or the Central government. ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ has a special significance. Suddenly it was put out. The Modi government is playing with Netaji’s legacy.”