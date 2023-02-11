Suvendu slams Alipurduar DM and SP over ‘links’ with MLA who joined TMC

LEADER OF Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday targeted the Alipurduar District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), alleging that both the officials held meetings with BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal before he (Kanjilal) joined the TMC recently.

“SP Y Raghuvanshi, let me tell you that you are new here. Stay alert. I have documents showing how many times you called him [Suman Kanjilal]. I also have CCTV footage of the DM meeting Suman. I take full responsibility when I say this… that I have all the facts and documents about what DM Surendra Kumar Meena and the SP has done in the past one month,” said Adhikari, who led a protest march and addressed a rally in Alipurduar.

Neither of the senior officials reacted immediately to Suvendu’s remarks.

Suman Kanjilal, who was elected as MLA of Alipurduars on a BJP ticket, defected to the TMC on Sunday.

“This kind of rally won’t help, you all have to gherao the DM. If 20,000 people can gather and gherao Surendra Meena, the way in which the TMC is using official positions to threaten democracy will end and the coming panchayat election will be the people’s vote,” he told the gathering.

Adhikari reiterated that his aim, by joining the BJP, is to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an election and that one day, he would make her “former chief minister.”

“After I joined the BJP, I had two things in mind. One, I wanted to defeat Mamata Banerjee and I did that [in 2021]. Second, I want to make

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee a former chief minister. If you all support, we will make her a former CM,” said Adhikari.