Suvendu seeks relief for those who lost crops to cyclone rain

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met Governor Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Raj Bhawan and later asked the state government to provide immediate relief to farmers for crop losses due to heavy rains induced by cyclone Jawad. A delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha was led by the BJP leader.

BJP sources said the party was planning to launch an agitation from Singur highlighting the plight of farmers in the state.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Dhankhar, Adkhikari said, “After the rain following Jawad, farmers lost 50 per cent of their paddy production. Potatoes, betel leaf, winter vegetables and flowers were also damaged or destroyed. We demand that the state government immediately provide monetary relief to farmers who have suffered losses.”

“Unlike other states, farmers in West Bengal do not get subsidies on diesel and electricity, which is used to run machines and irrigation systems. We want them to get that. There is also black marketing of fertilizers, which the government failed to stop…” added Adhikari.

“We have met the Governor and asked him to highlight and advise the state government on these issues…” he said.