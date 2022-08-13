Suvendu says Tiranga rally ‘halted’, seeks action against police

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday described the West Bengal Police as ‘anti-national Mamata police’ after a Tiranga bike rally was allegedly stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram in East Medinipur district, and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking “strictest action” against police officers who obstructed the rally.

According to the BJP leader, police stopped the rally, saying the organisers had taken permission only for a “padyatra (foot march) and not for a two-wheeler rally”.

Later, Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking “strictest action against the police officers who obstructed the Tiranga Yatra and showed disrespect to the national flag”.

“’Har Ghar Tiranga’ is neither a political nor a religious rally. It is also not a public meeting. We wanted to hold a peaceful campaign. However, Mamata Banerjee’s police did not let us campaign for the same. I’ll mail a letter to the Union Home Minister seeking the strictest of action against the Bengal Police,” said Adhikari.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had said that he was not in Pakistan, and thus, he did not need any permission to hold a Tiranga Yatra. “I’m not standing in Islamabad. So, we don’t need to take any permission for the Tiranga yatra. Is it a crime to carry the national flag in West Bengal? Police must be held accountable for stopping our rally,” said Adhikari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their houses and using ‘Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.