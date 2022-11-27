scorecardresearch
Suvendu says CAA to be a reality in Bengal soon, dares Mamata to stop implementation

Thakurnagar is considered the hub of the Matua community people who migrated to India from Bangladesh after the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. Getting the country's citizenship is their long-standing demand which the BJP had promised to fulfil if voted to power in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday asserted that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be a reality in West Bengal soon and dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop its implementation.

“CAA is a much-debated issue. We are proud that it has been implemented in a place in Gujarat. CAA will be implemented here too. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
needs to hear that it will be implemented soon. I challenge her if she has guts, then stop its implementation,” said Adhikari addressing a public meeting on CAA at
Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

The meeting was convened by Union Minister of State for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

Addressing the meeting, Thakur said, “The state government is misleading people on CAA, but it will prove a futile exercise. People support CAA. It will definitely be implemented one day.”

Adhikari, meanwhile, asserted that he would ensure that Mamata Banerjee becomes the ex-chief minister of the state. “I have defeated Mamata Banerjee and I will ensure democratically that she becomes the former chief minister of the state. She has surrendered before the Opposition. So, we will keep mounting pressure on her,” said Adhikari, who met the chief minister at her Assembly chamber
on Friday.

Reacting to his comment, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “CAA was passed in December 2019. Three years have passed, but the Centre is yet to frame its rules. Now they are showing an urgency to implement the law. People cannot be fooled anymore. Moreover, we have always maintained that the refugees who came to India before 1971 are
citizens of this country.”

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 04:51:51 am
