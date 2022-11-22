scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Suvendu responds to child rights panel notice

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) recently issued a showcause notice to Adhikari for posting an “objectionable” tweet on Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee's three-year son a few days ago.

On November 13, Adhikari, without taking Abhishek Banerjee's name, said over 500 policemen were deployed to provide security cover for the birthday party of his son. (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday responded to a showcause notice from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) and claimed that allegations against him are “vague.”

On November 13, Adhikari, without taking Abhishek Banerjee’s name, said over 500 policemen were deployed to provide security cover for the birthday party of his son.

“Grand celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal!!! Security has been beefed up for the Birthday Party of Koyla Bhaipo’s son. Over 500 policemen, bomb squad & dog squad have been deployed…,” he had tweeted.

